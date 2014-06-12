Quickbooks

Intuit Releases QuickBooks App for Mac

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Small-business owners who do their bookkeeping on a Mac can now use the QuickBooks ecosystem through Intuit’s new app for OS X.

In the past, Mac users could access their QuickBooks data by going online, but the new native app provides a familiar OS X experience that most Mac users will find intuitive. Users can now turn on menu bar notifications for real-time updates, work in multiple windows and use time-saving keyboard shortcuts.

The move is yet another step in Intuit's mission to make using QuickBooks a more streamlined process. Last year, Intuit completely overhauled QuickBooks Online, allowing businesses to not only prepare their taxes, but manage customer relationships, billable accounts, profits and losses, payroll and more all from a central dashboard. The company also released QuickBooks apps for the iPad and iPhone that automatically sync to the cloud in real time.

The Quickbooks app is free to download in the Mac App Store with subscription rates of $12.99 per month or $124.99 for one year.

