With Stalling Growth, Twitter's COO Tweets His Resignation

June 12, 2014 2 min read

How did Twitter’s chief operating officer announce his resignation earlier this morning? Via tweet, of course.

“It’s been an amazing ride, and I will cherish the memories,” wrote Ali Rowghani, who initially joined the company in 2010 as CFO. The company’s CEO, Dick Costolo, responded in kind:

@ROWGHANI Thank you for being an incredible executive & partner. Twitter could not have succeeded without you. — dick costolo (@dickc) June 12, 2014

The management shakeup within Twitter’s top echelons was initially reported by Recode, which noted that Rowghani had failed to grow users and innovate the platform, and also that a recent stock sale of 300,000 shares for $9.9 million raised eyebrows.

Board members were also “chafed,” per Recode, about a Wall Street Journal profile in April that referred to Rowghani as “Mr. Fix-It” and “co-CEO among employees.”

Twitter confirmed Rowghani’s resignation from the COO spot in an SEC filing today. “[He] will continue to be a Twitter employee and act as a strategic advisor to the CEO,” the company said. “Twitter does not intend to hire a replacement for the COO role, and all of Mr. Rowghani’s operating responsibilities will be assumed by other members of the Twitter management team.”

