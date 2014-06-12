Leadership

With Stalling Growth, Twitter's COO Tweets His Resignation

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

How did Twitter’s chief operating officer announce his resignation earlier this morning? Via tweet, of course.

“It’s been an amazing ride, and I will cherish the memories,” wrote Ali Rowghani, who initially joined the company in 2010 as CFO. The company’s CEO, Dick Costolo, responded in kind:

The management shakeup within Twitter’s top echelons was initially reported by Recode, which noted that Rowghani had failed to grow users and innovate the platform, and also that a recent stock sale of 300,000 shares for $9.9 million raised eyebrows.

Board members were also “chafed,” per Recode, about a Wall Street Journal profile in April that referred to Rowghani as “Mr. Fix-It” and “co-CEO among employees.”

Twitter confirmed Rowghani’s resignation from the COO spot in an SEC filing today. “[He] will continue to be a Twitter employee and act as a strategic advisor to the CEO,” the company said. “Twitter does not intend to hire a replacement for the COO role, and all of Mr. Rowghani’s operating responsibilities will be assumed by other members of the Twitter management team.”

Related: Twitter's TweetDeck Returns After Security Issue Derailment

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

6 Things Professional Leaders Do Every Day

This Military Vet Is Remaking The Cannabis Security Guard Industry

Leadership

The 6 Levels of the Hero Factor