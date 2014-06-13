The Daily Show Hilariously Slays 'Glass Holes'

June 13, 2014 2 min read

Technology can advance our lives and culture. But sometimes it has the power to make people look like idiots. Many would argue that Google Glass is a perfect example.

Unfortunately, some people who wear Glass get harassed (affectionately referred to as Glass Holes) or physically attacked. It happens. People get hurt. Right now, individuals who wear a computer and camera on their face are seen by some as an invasion of privacy.

Is it discrimination? Maybe. Fact is, though, many people don't want to be secretly taped or photographed when, say, they're blowing off steam at a bar or playing with their children at a park.

This is the problem Jon Stewart tackled on last night's The Daily Show on Comedy Central. But, of course, there was more humor to it than hard-nosed reporting.

In the segment, Daily Show correspondent Jason Jones interviewed a panel of Google Glass wearers about the discrimination they've faced while wearing the "smart" glasses. Their responses are sincere but the way Jones handled them makes them all seem like, well, like idiots.

To try and see the situation from their perspective, Jones constructed a contraption made up of a smartphone, disposable camera and a microphone that he strapped to his head and then hit the streets. The reaction from people was about equal to how some people react to Glass wearers.

Whether you think Google Glass is great or ridiculous, you're bound to get a laugh or several from this hilarious bit:



