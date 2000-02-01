Flash

Business-to-business e-commerce, the size of the Web
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Big Bucks: $1.5 trillion--that's the size the business-to-business e-commerce marketplace is expected to hit by 2004, according to investment bankers Goldman, Sachs & Co. At press time the company expected revenues for 1999 to hit $114 billion. . .Size Matters: How big is the Web? There are currently 3.6 million Web sites, with close to 300 million publicly accessible pages, says the Online Computer Library Center. A quirky factoid: Only 42,000 sites are pornographic (so why do they send out so much e-mail?).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Why Your Startup Needs Data Science

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

Why So Many LLC Operating Agreements Fail