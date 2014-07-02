Public Speaking Secrets From the Top Stars of TED
You’re in the middle of a room with 5,000 people staring at you waiting for you to speak.
What’s coming up for you?
Are you shaky, nervous and unsure of yourself?
Are you prepared, alive and ready to leave the audience inspired?
Everyone starts out in life afraid of public speaking (at least I know I did). But we all know that the ability to leave audiences moved to take action is an important trait to influencing the world in a way that cultivates our visions.
This episode of the School of Greatness is all about learning how develop this ability to leave audiences moved and feeling empowered. Our next guest has studied the skill of public speaking intensively for years and is one of the leaders in the topic of how to speak to leave audiences breathless.
Welcome to episode 70 with Carmine Gallo.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- How to become a better public speaker
- About the 9 public speaking secrets that great communicators share
- Elements of business story telling and inspiring communication
- The story behind the question, “What makes your heart sing?”
- How to be amazing during job interviews and get high level positions
- The key questions to ask yourself when you want to inspire others
- Why story telling is the ultimate tool of persuasion
- Lessons on the 3 persuasion techniques from Aristotle
- The types of stories that are most effective and how to use them to persuade
- Exploring the power of a natural and authentic rate of speech
- Understanding the power sphere and implementing it in your speech
- How to overcome the fear of public speaking and overcome nerves
- Elements to create a viral TEDx speech
- The components of great speeches: Emotional, Novel & Memorable
- Staying in Your Lane – Oprah’s secret to success
- Plus much more…