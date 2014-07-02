Public Speaking Secrets From the Top Stars of TED

July 2, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



You’re in the middle of a room with 5,000 people staring at you waiting for you to speak.

What’s coming up for you?

Are you shaky, nervous and unsure of yourself?

Are you prepared, alive and ready to leave the audience inspired?

Everyone starts out in life afraid of public speaking (at least I know I did). But we all know that the ability to leave audiences moved to take action is an important trait to influencing the world in a way that cultivates our visions.

This episode of the School of Greatness is all about learning how develop this ability to leave audiences moved and feeling empowered. Our next guest has studied the skill of public speaking intensively for years and is one of the leaders in the topic of how to speak to leave audiences breathless.

Welcome to episode 70 with Carmine Gallo.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn: