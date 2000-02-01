Wise Buys

Media-authoring software
Stream weaver: Many Web-site owners today are adding media-authoring tools that convert audio to be used for Web-streaming applications. A good one to try is Stream Anywhere from Sonic Foundry Inc. (http://www.sonicfoundry.com), a powerful program that supports the entire authoring process--from video capture to publishing of the final streaming program on a Web page. The $199 program requires at least Windows 95 or NT 4.0, a Windows-compatible sound card, 32MB RAM, and 5MB free disk space.

