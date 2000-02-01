Good Things

Research service

Need research about your online venture but can't afford to pay consultants' prices? Try Forrester Research's Baseline Research Series for Internet Entrepreneurs. The service allows small-business executives access to the same research that the big boys use when building their Internet strategies, at a fraction of the cost. The research, which comes in packaged solutions, is ideal for any business going online, or already online, that wants to get more out of its Internet presence. Each package costs $2,495 for five 16-page reports.