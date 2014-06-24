Apps

McDonald's Is Testing an App That Lets Customers Order Ahead

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Fast food, by its very nature, needs to be fast. But apparently it's not fast enough.

McDonald's is reportedly testing an order-ahead mobile payment app in 22 locations in Columbus, Ga. Similar to Starbucks' extremely popular app, McD Ordering links to a credit or debit card to order and pay, cutting out the hassle of waiting in line or even interacting with a cashier.

The burger chain currently offers a McD App, which features coupons and loyalty offers, in multiple test markets. The company has also rolled out mobile ordering and payment apps in foreign markets, including Austria and Thailand.

Related: Domino's Introduces 'Dom,' a Siri-Like Voice Assistant to Process Pizza Orders

Mobile apps offer fast-food chains a new way to speed up their processes. Coffee chains have wholeheartedly adopted the system, with Starbucks CEO claiming that mobile payments account for 14 percent of the chain's in-store transactions. Pizza chains have also jumped on the mobile bandwagon, with mobile and online ordering accounting for 40 percent of Domino's U.S. sales. 

McDonald's and other traditional fast-food chains have taken longer to turn mobile apps into money makers. However, with companies from Chick-fil-A to Chipotle rolling out mobile ordering and payment apps, it may be time for McDonald's to adapt to its smartphone-loving customers.  

Related: From Starbucks to Domino's: 6 Tasty Companies With Awesome Mobile Apps

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

3 Lesser Known App Marketplaces for Entrepreneurs Seeking to Build an App Business

Apple Entrepreneur Camp Launches to Help Women App Developers

Apps

3 Apps to Help You Amplify Your Business and Your Life