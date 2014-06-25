What Jerry Seinfeld Thinks of Social Media

June 25, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Jerry Seinfeld is offering some tips on social media etiquette in the latest issue of Wired.

"Since I'm a cutting-edge technology guy, I get asked a lot of technical questions," the 60-year-old comedian said sarcastically in a video for Wired (below). "So, I'm going to answer a few of them now."

1. Fan Question: "I think my neighbor is feeding my cat. Is it cool to use a drone to spy on him?"

Jerry's Answer: "What's wrong with someone feeding your cat? They're doing you a favor, leave them alone."

2. "If someone posts about a death in their family, is it appropriate to 'like' the post?"

"Yes, death is not 100% bad — we need the room."

3. "Is it okay to video a concert with my iPad?"

"Sure, sure go ahead. So you won't enjoy the concert and you won't enjoy the video, you will have negated everything."

4. "Our human resources director just posted a nude photo of herself on Facebook. Is it okay to like it?"

"I've never had a job, not interested."

5. "Is it hazardous to tweet on Ambien?"

"I don't think so, I don't think there's anything that can go wrong with a tweet. I think it's interesting we invented tweeting because we so admired birds, we thought, 'Oh my god we gotta be doing this — we also must drop an annoying series of small daily turds on the earth!'"

To read more social media etiquette tips from Wired, click here.

Watch more of Seinfeld's answers below in the full, funny video: