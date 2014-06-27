Hiring

This Bar Wants You to Apply for a Job Via Snapchat

Snapchat isn't just for selfies anymore – it could get you a job.

A new pub in Dublin is asking potential hires to send the bar a Snapchat in lieu of a résumé. Sober Lane, seeking young and hip future employees, hopes to get quick and creative first impressions of hopeful chefs, servers and bartenders via the smartphone app.

"Recruitment agencies, CV's, References - BORING!" reads Sober Lane's Facebook post. "We will only be taking applications through Snapchat." 

Related: Oh, Snap -- Evan Spiegel 'Mortified' by Vulgar Frat Emails

The company says it hopes to find people who can make a connection in under 15 seconds, a prized skill for anyone in the service industry. Of course, by prioritizing Snapchat savvy millennials over a more experienced bartenders who may not own smartphones, it's clear that social media trumps know-how – at least in Sober Lane's first round "interview."

Employers are already hiring via LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Will Snapchat be the next social media to utilize during the job hunt?  

Related: Go on Facebook for Your Next Hire? (Infographic)

