Matchematics

Sites that match entrepreneurs with funding sources

February 1, 2000 1 min read

Whatever your perspective on Internet dating, at least one form of online matchmaking may be of considerable interest to you: Web sites that match investors and lenders with entrepreneurs looking for start-up capital. Some are ultraspecific; others are more broad-based. We found a few you might want to check out:

http://www.loanwise.com: A product of NetEarnings Inc., this site allows you to apply online for loans with top financial institutions and get an answer within five minutes; it also offers a selection of terms and rates so you can make the decision that's best for you.

http://www.i-hatch.com: This handy site provides seed capital and advisory services to early-stage Internet ventures with an emphasis on e-commerce and entertainment/media services.

http://www.angelmoney.com: A networked group of private individuals investing their own money and even some consulting energy in technology-based start-ups and other early-stage companies.

http://www.ventureline.com: This site links investors and other funding sources with entrepreneurs and provides start-up, growth and turnaround consulting assistance.