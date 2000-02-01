Matchematics

Sites that match entrepreneurs with funding sources
This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

Whatever your perspective on Internet dating, at least one form of online matchmaking may be of considerable interest to you: Web sites that match investors and lenders with entrepreneurs looking for start-up capital. Some are ultraspecific; others are more broad-based. We found a few you might want to check out:

  • http://www.loanwise.com: A product of NetEarnings Inc., this site allows you to apply online for loans with top financial institutions and get an answer within five minutes; it also offers a selection of terms and rates so you can make the decision that's best for you.
  • http://www.i-hatch.com: This handy site provides seed capital and advisory services to early-stage Internet ventures with an emphasis on e-commerce and entertainment/media services.
  • http://www.angelmoney.com: A networked group of private individuals investing their own money and even some consulting energy in technology-based start-ups and other early-stage companies.
  • http://www.ventureline.com: This site links investors and other funding sources with entrepreneurs and provides start-up, growth and turnaround consulting assistance.
  • http://www.investorangels.com: Here you'll find angel investors offering capitalization and business-building assistance to Internet business concepts.

