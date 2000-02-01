Meet Markets

Best bets for finding customers
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You know your new company needs customers, but where do you find them? A national survey of sales professionals found the most valuable place to look for new customers was business-related functions, closely followed by social events at trade shows and civic or public service events.

The survey was conducted by The Nierenberg Group, a business relationship management consulting firm in New York City, in conjunction with New York University's Management Institute. The firm's founder, Andrea Nierenberg, defines a business-related function as any business event where members of your target market are likely to be. Social events at trade shows include such opportunities for interaction with prospective customers as breakfasts, luncheons and other mixer-type events. Civic or public service events include those sponsored by chambers of commerce, service clubs such as Rotary or Kiwanis, and other community organizations.

The advantage of these locations is the potential for face-to-face contact, which builds a professional network and lays the foundation for both direct sales and future referrals. The survey also ranked referrals as the most important new business-building technique, and cold calls as the least important. So even if you're happier locked in your office, you need to get out and meet people.

"You have to look for opportunities to connect with people all the time," says Nierenberg. "Think about your target audience, and [immerse] yourself in that world."

Contact Source

The Nierenberg Group, www.selfmarketing.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.