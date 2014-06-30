ScotusBlog Trolls the Dumb, Angry People Who Yell at It by Mistake
Navigating health-care reform hasn't be easy. And today, a number of angry social media users realized Twitter can be just as hard.
Monday, the Supreme Court announced a much-awaited decision involving crafts retailer Hobby Lobby -- namely whether its owners’ religious beliefs could exempt it from a key provision of the Affordable Care Act and include certain contraceptives in its healthcare plan. The court ruled for Hobby Lobby.
Many people who weren’t following the case -- or the English language -- particularly closely became confused by two similar Twitter handles: the Supreme Court of the United States of America (@SCOTUS), the highest court in our fine land, and ScotusBlog (@ScotusBlog), an independent news agency that reports on the highest court in the land. Those angry about the ruling yelled at @ScotusBlog by mistake and the agency decided to have a little fun.
Here’s what can happen when you Tweet at smart people irresponsibly, folks. A man warned is a man half saved.
https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/statuses/483697945745698816"> June 30, 2014
https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/483674640825323521 June 30, 2014
https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/483655972443811841 June 30, 2014
https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/483648607363407874 June 30, 2014
https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/483654823510695936 June 30, 2014
https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/483680168469229569 June 30, 2014
https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/483666647543083009 June 30, 2014
https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/483629641232441344 June 30, 2014
https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/483649187074957312 June 30, 2014
https://twitter.com/SCOTUSblog/status/483700178516340736 June 30, 2014