Shrink To Fit

Unless packing a galaxy-sized hard drive, you're probably cruising through cyberspace only wishing you could download your favorite sights. Meet Zip Up the Web Pro! Capable of shrinking Web sites to tiny Zip files in a single bound, Zip Up the Web Pro! stores the compacted Web content to your hard drive for later viewing. Exploding any page, domain or site back to full viewing size takes a simple double-click. And for extreme Spartans, the software can also eliminate all graphics, animation, video and audio in Web content before it's shrunk. Most huge.

Zip Up the Web Pro!

Street price: $30

Requires: Windows 95, 98 or NT; 8MB RAM; 5MB hard-drive space

Insight Development

San Ramon, California

(925) 244-2000

www.zipuptheweb.com

J.W. Dysart (joedysart@aol.com), a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.

