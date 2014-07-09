Space Travel

Buzz Aldrin on the Future of Space Travel: 'Get Your Ass to Mars!'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Forty-five years ago this month, Apollo 11 landed on the moon, and in time for the anniversary, Buzz Aldrin, the second man to ever walk on the moon, took to a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) to candidly answer a wide range of questions -- everything from what he thought when he first saw Earth from space, to what it was like to guest star, as himself, on 30 Rock.

But the liveliest responses from Aldrin came when he was asked about the future of missions to Mars. He said that while some may be rooting for people like Elon Musk to lead the next "monumental achievement by humanity" by sending people to the Red Planet, Aldrin wasn't convinced it should be solely executed by a private company. He believes this strategy will focus on tourism, an approach that conflicts with his his belief that our resources would be best used building a sustainable settlement, and that once humans travel to Mars, they should stay there. 

Related: Elon Musk: 'Maybe We'll Make a Flying Car, Just For Fun'

"Tourism trips to Mars and back [is] just not the appropriate way...to have an individual company, no matter how smart, send people to Mars and bring them back, it is VERY very expensive," he writes. "It delays the obtaining of permanence, internationally."

Instead, he believes there needs to be an international collaboration, not a competition. "It should be a collection of the best from all the countries on Earth, and the leader of the nation or the groups who makes a commitment to do that in 2 decades will be remembered throughout history…."  

In the AMA, Aldrin tied together his love for music and space travel. It turns out he is a Karen Carpenter fan, but by now, he's had his fill of a certain Frank Sinatra song. "I have heard [him] sing "Fly me to the Moon" almost too many times. So I'm interested in composing a new song, entitled 'Get your ass to Mars!'"

Related: Are Richard Branson and Google Teaming For Space Travel?

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Space Travel

The Chinese Space Station Has Crash Landed in the Pacific Ocean

Space Travel

Watch KFC Launch a Chicken Sandwich Into Space

Space Travel

11 Startups Taking Advantage of Business Opportunities in Space