A Peek at the Startups in Disney's First-Ever Accelerator Program

ChoreMonster, a web and mobile program that “makes chores fun for kids and turns parents into superheroes,” is just one of 11 nascent businesses hand-selected by Disney to participate in its first-ever startup accelerator program.

After calling for applicants in February, each nominated venture will now receive $120,000 in investment capital and mentoring from top Disney executives -- including its chairman and CEO, Robert Iger -- over the next 15 weeks.

The program will conclude with a Demo Day in October.

While 10 businesses were originally supposed to be chosen, Disney ultimately tapped 11 that represent “a diverse cross-section of technology-driven media and entertainment from many different geographies,” the company said.

A number of the winning companies unsurprisingly create products for children. Codarica, for instance, vends digital education products aimed to teach kids how to code; Twigtale helps parents create personalized children’s books addressing various childhood transitions; and Ubooly is a customizable stuffed animal that can talk and listen.

Other winners stake their claim in the realm of cutting-edge tech. These include Sphero, which creates robots that can be controlled with smart devices, and SnowShoe, a manufacturer of special plastics that can interact with touchscreens.

"With Disney Accelerator we are now bringing the creativity and imagination of Disney to early stage startups in a way we have never done before," the company’s EVP of corporate strategy and business development, Kevin Mayer, said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing our knowledge with this excellent group of creative entrepreneurs and really making a difference with these startup companies."

