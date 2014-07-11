2 Principles That Will Change the Life of Your Business

July 11, 2014 3 min read

I started my entrepreneurial endeavors in network marketing. Within that circle of entrepreneurial professionals I learned and grasped two powerful principles that really changed my business mindset forever. Those already practicing these principles see unbelievable results in their business. Those who have heard of these but not put them into practice are experiencing the results they are currently getting.

Never compromise integrity for growth. This principle changed the life of my business and personal life, as well. I took on this powerful principle as a mindset and have never turned away from it.

Going into business for yourself requires more courage than many people have, especially in today’s economy. However, the courage necessary to succeed in such a combative environment is there for the taking, it simply needs to be picked up by individuals who have a "failure is not an option'' driven mindset.

Integrity is the foundation required to build a strong, solid and thriving organization. To compromise your integrity is committing business suicide, like stepping into a war zone without the weapons necessary to stand a chance in a violent and combative environment.

Integrity is your weapon against your competition. Compromise it and you set yourself up for failure.Someone who does is neither a leader nor a visionary. A visionary would never lose sight of the big picture. The ultimate organizational goal should be to always, and without ceasing, provide flawless service to customers and clients.

Serve to Succeed. This is an adapted phrase from "Serve to Lead,' the motto of the British Military Academy at Sandhurst. When you stop serving your customers or clients, you might as well put up the “out of business” sign because that will be your fate.

Empowering your clients and customers with impeccable service and valuable resources made in an environment where a spirit of excellence flows will keep your business alive and growing.

Zig Ziglar always said, “If you help others get what they want you will unconsciously be getting what you want.”

The more we help others succeed, the more successful we become. If you want more success in your business, start serving your customers and clients more. Start providing more and more value to your customers and clients. Stop asking more and more from them in return.

In my opinion, these are two of the most powerful lessons, principles, philosophies or mindsets any business professional could possess. To see your business go to the next level, resolve to possess each of these principles. Add to them where you see fit and you will experience the success that you truly desire.

These principles are weapons that you now have to reign victorious over your competition. I’ve adapted each of these philosophies to my current freelance writing business and continue to see them providing me with positive results still to this day.

