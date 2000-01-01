Ink Panther

The latest & greatest high-tech tools and gadgets

January 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

You can buy ergonomic chairs, ergonomic keyboards, ergonomic mice--and now an ergonomic pen. The creatively named Ergo Pen is quite a departure from mere rubber grips and oversized pen housings. Available in right- and left-handed versions, the Ergo Pen design is sized and balanced for the writing position. The standard $18 plastic pen comes in vivid colors such as sunflower yellow, green and red. A more discreet aluminum and leather incarnation can be had for $85.

Ergo Pen

Ergo pen

www.ergopen.com

Street price: $18