Breakfast

Taco Bell's New Strategy in the Breakfast Wars: Protein Power

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

As other fast-food chains are getting in on the healthy-eating game, Taco Bell is trying to appeal to protein-hungry customers at all hours of the day.

Taco Bell recently announced its national launch of the "Power Platform," serving up Cantina burritos and burrito bowls with more than 20 grams of protein and less than 500 calories. This represents a significant calorie cut from the current Cantina burrito selection, which all clock in at more than 700 calories.

Additionally, the taco chain is testing power breakfast bowls and burritos and Greek yogurt as protein-rich additions to its breakfast menu. The test starts in Omaha, Neb., on August 4.

Related: U.S.A.-Belgium World Cup Game Sparks a Waffle War

“We set out to create the next generation of breakfast, which we are doing through one-of-a-kind menu items like the Waffle Taco, Cinnabon Delights and the breakfast sandwich of the future -- the A.M. Crunchwrap,” Taco Bell president Brian Niccol said in a statement. “Now we’re responding to people who want to start their day with more protein in a way only Taco Bell can deliver."

The emphasis on protein allows Taco Bell to appeal to healthy eaters without raising concern that reductions in salt or calories mean reductions in products' flavor. Additionally, while Taco Bell's existing lower-calorie, cheese and sour cream-free "fresco" menu has appealed to female customers, emphasizing protein has the potential to pull in a more masculine market.

Other competitors in the breakfast market are also noticing that protein-rich offerings can pay off. Earlier this year, Panera launched its own high-protein "power menu," with breakfast items such as an Egg White Bowl with Roasted Turkey and an Egg Bowl with Steak. Additionally, General Mills recently released a protein-heavy lineup of breakfast cereals, which includes Cheerios Protein, Nature Valley Protein Granola and Fiber One Protein. 

Related: The One City in America Where You Can Get Domino's 'Breakfast Pizza'

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Breakfast

Taco Bell to Give Away Free Biscuit Tacos as Breakfast Battle Rages On

Breakfast

McDonald's Wants to Trademark 'McBrunch'

Breakfast

Fast-Food Breakfast Buzz Boosts Egg Whites' Prices