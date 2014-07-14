Personal Health

At Restaurants, Calorie Counts Shape Most Customers' Orders

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

If you post calorie counts on your menu, it's not in vain: that information is shaping what your customers are ordering.

According to a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 57 percent of people use calorie counts, when available, to decide what to order at fast food and chain restaurants. Twelve percent of customers self-report that they always use menu labeling information when it is available.

Across the 17 states surveyed by the CDC, women were more likely than men to use menu labeling, with 66 percent of female respondents reporting that calorie counts shaped their dining choices. The reliance on menu labeling also varied by state: in New York, the state with the highest percent of menu label users, 61 percent of individuals reported using calorie counts.

Related: 6 Shocking Realizations About the Food at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants

New York's percentage may be higher than other states due to local requirements in New York City and several New York counties that restaurants display menu item calorie counts. While a 2010 federal law requires restaurants that have at least 20 locations to list calorie information on their menus, regulations to implement the law have still not been finalized, and its enforcement varies based on local laws.

Researchers have struggled to reach a consensus on if posting calorie counts leads to consumers making healthier choices. However, there is evidence that customers who do use calorie information when ordering purchase meals with about 100 to 140 fewer calories than those who do not see or use nutritional information. For some chains, calorie counts can give customers an unpleasant shock, with reveals like the 1,530 calorie Chicken and Spinach Salad at IHOP or the 2,320 calorie Plain Jane Potato at Jason's Deli. However, other restaurants are eager to cash in on customers trying to make healthier choices, such as Burger King with its lower-calorie 'Satisfries' or new fast-casual chains such as Seasons 52, which focuses on providing customers with menu offerings under 500 calories. 

Related: The 500-Calorie Smackdown

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Health

Why Your Health Is the Key to Your Success in Business

Personal Health

Mental Illness: The Silent Destroyer

Personal Health

Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian's Top Self-Care Strategies for Entrepreneurs