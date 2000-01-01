It's His Party

Out of the box
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Sick of sending the traditional bouquet of flowers, Jeff Conti was desperate to find a unique birthday gift that would actually surprise his girlfriend while she was on a trip to California back in 1992. So he mailed her a special box of candy that was supposed to play a personal message when she opened it. Instead, she received a box of chocolates with an audiocassette abruptly thrown in. Can you say "rip-off"?

Inspired by the lame gift, Conti went on to develop a much more novel token of love--an entire surprise party in a box. To clarify, absorb Conti's vision: The Happy Birthday PartyBook, a book that, when opened, surprises the recipient with an inflating Mylar balloon, a special greeting card that plays "Happy Birthday" and an assortment of gifts and party favors.

Working days at a mobile truck maintenance firm he and his father had co-founded, Conti started searching for inflation devices to make the balloon concept work. After visiting the patent library in Chicago to ensure there was nothing like his idea already on the market, he began calling technological production companies and potential investors.

"I knew that to get equity financing, I would have to give away a substantial portion of my business, which I was unwilling to do," says Conti, now 33. Given this fact--and his untested, unique product--Conti's search proved difficult. But through a local mentoring program, Conti found a small investor. A meeting with a local engineer led to a second investor who could also manufacture the product. Finally, $385,000 in start-up capital later, the first Happy Birthday PartyBook rolled out on January 1, 1999.

With a limited budget, Conti has relied on grass-roots marketing to stoke orders via his toll-free phone number and Web site. His company, PartyBook Gift Products Inc., now manufactures a whole line of themed PartyBooks, catering to everyone from golf lovers to coffee fanatics. With the addition of its millennium-oriented books, produced for upper-echelon hotels and casinos, and promotional products for corporations, Conti's concept has turned into projected 1999 sales of $1.2 million.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.