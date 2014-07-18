Far Out Tech

Fade to 'Vantablack': Scientists Invent a Material So Black Your Eyes Can't See It

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Black leather jacket, Eerie black, Outer space, Licorice, Onyx and plain old Black. These are the names of Crayola’s blackest of black crayons. Sure, they’re all jet black, but none of them have anything on “Vantablack,” an extraordinary new nanofiber believed to be the darkest black on Earth, even darker than NASA’s “super-black.”

Not to beat this unusually dark horse dead, but Vantablack is actually so deeply black that your eyes can’t really see it at all, only the area surrounding it. And we’re not kidding when we say looking at this “strange, alien” stuff is like gazing into a black hole. Not a deep, dark cave kind of hole. Think darker. The kind of black hole found in outer space.

Cue the happy, clapping ninjas. This stuff is seriously dark and deceptive. Check out this video from Yahoo:

Related: Say Hello to the Robotic Personal Assistant of Your Dreams

Following two years of research and development, scientists at Surrey NanoSystems invented the world record-smashing ultra-black substance.

The Newhaven, England-based nanotechnology firm isn’t spilling all of the hush-hush trade secrets as to exactly how Vantablack was engineered. We do know, however, that the material is comprised of a tightly woven thatch of carbon nanotubes -- each 10,000 times finer than a single strand of human hair -- sprouted on sheets of aluminum foil. Sprouted as in grown. Yes, this stuff is definitely far out.

In case you’re wondering, the “vanta” part of the goth band-sounding name for the nanofiber signifies “vertically aligned carbon nanotube arrays.”

Related: Novartis, Google to Develop Contact Lenses to Monitor Blood Sugar

The “black to end all blacks” was unveiled this week at the Farnborough International Airshow, a week-long trade show for insiders from the international aerospace and defense industries. As you might expect, showing off the material to military entities is hardly a coincidence. Surrey NanoSystems says it already shipped orders of the surreal substance to its first clients in the defense and space sectors and is stepping up production efforts to meet their demands.

Imagine seeing -- or, rather, not seeing -- military aircraft and other war machines covered in Vantablack, lurking in the dark of night. (Though, we think Vantablack-clad ninjas would be pretty cool, too.)

In the way of non-military uses, we could eventually see Vantablack replace the Aeroglaze Z306 polyurethane black coating found inside aerospace industry telescopes used to “see the faintest of stars,” as hinted at by Surrey NanoSystems chief technical officer Ben Jensen in a recent press announcement about the historic black breakthrough.  

Related: Get This: A Cooler That Uses Dirt to Keep Your Beers Cool

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power