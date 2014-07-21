Social Media

Vine Wants to Hire an OK-Smelling Office Dog

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vine is doing something about the absurd rate of unemployed dogs.

The popular 6-second video app is looking to add an office dog to its New York City office. Pups that are not housebroken need not apply. No word on whether belly bands are acceptable.

Proving that work is much better with a dog, the “Vineable” pooch is responsible for providing staffers with snuggles, kisses and a distraction from working too hard.

Barking and gossip must be kept to a minimum and those with degrees from community colleges are forboden from applying -- Ivy League schools only.

Compensation and naptime is unclear, so we’ve reached out to Vine for comment. We’ll update if we hear anything.

Read the entire job description here. Humans are also encouraged to apply for a myriad of opportunities.

