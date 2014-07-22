Here Is Apple's Early 'iWatch' Patent Filing Sketch

July 22, 2014 1 min read

If you've been anxiously awaiting Apple's foray into the smartwatch market, here's a little something to further whet your appetite.

Apple's patent for a smartwatch design was approved today by the U.S. Patent Office. In it appears the picture above, a sketch of what Apple's "iWatch" could look like.

Reports say the iWatch could be released this fall.

The patent filing details a smartwatch that looks fairly similar to other devices that are already on the market. Features include a touchscreen, a GPS receiver, an accelerometer and a gyroscope. And, of course, the device will be able to receive incoming messages like phone calls, text messages and social-media posts.

The filing mentions options for smartwatches that operate independently and when connected to another device. Of course, this is just a sketch. One should assume the smartwatch that Apple eventually releases will be designed to look great.

