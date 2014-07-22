Smartwatches

Here Is Apple's Early 'iWatch' Patent Filing Sketch

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

If you've been anxiously awaiting Apple's foray into the smartwatch market, here's a little something to further whet your appetite.

Apple's patent for a smartwatch design was approved today by the U.S. Patent Office. In it appears the picture above, a sketch of what Apple's "iWatch" could look like.

Reports say the iWatch could be released this fall.

The patent filing details a smartwatch that looks fairly similar to other devices that are already on the market. Features include a touchscreen, a GPS receiver, an accelerometer and a gyroscope. And, of course, the device will be able to receive incoming messages like phone calls, text messages and social-media posts.

The filing mentions options for smartwatches that operate independently and when connected to another device. Of course, this is just a sketch. One should assume the smartwatch that Apple eventually releases will be designed to look great.

Related: What Is Keeping Wearable Tech From Being Fashionable?

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smartwatches

Have Smartwatches Already Peaked?

Smartwatches

LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?

Smartwatches

This Standalone Smartwatch Is Designed for Both Children and Senior Citizens