Struggling to Write? Take a Break from Modern Tech, Like These Famous Writers Do (Infographic)

Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
Writing is a creative, inexact science. It’s a process, but it’s also intuitive. For many people, that makes it intimidating.

If you are sitting at your computer desperately trying to compose the perfect business plan, investor pitch or company newsletter -- typing and deleting, typing and deleting, typing and deleting -- try standing up, pushing away from the computer and grabbing a pen. Yes, a pen. And some paper.

The endlessly prolific novelist Stephen King writes with a Waterman fountain pen. Hollywood star director Quentin Tarantino writes with a black and red fountain pen.

If pen and pad don’t appeal, take a page from romance novelist Danielle Steel and dust off an old typewriter. You can be sure there aren’t any distractions from Twitter or Facebook when you are tapping away on the keys of a typewriter.

The infographic, embedded below, was generated by Ninja Essays, a New York-based writing service, and describes the writing tools favored by some of history’s most famous writers.

Take a spin through the infographic and try a new routine to get your creative juices flowing.

Struggling to Write? Take a Break from Modern Tech, Like These Famous Writers Do (Infographic)

 

