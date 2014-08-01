If You Publish Content and Don't Promote It, Will Anyone See It? (Infographic)

August 1, 2014 1 min read

If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

The same could be said about a content-marketing strategy, when it comes to optimizing the elements of a company's blog or other website copy for sharing. If you publish content without a plan for its distribution, it certainly won’t get noticed. Then all the time and effort put into the work are lost. That's unless, of course, you want your blog to remain a private journal.

The performance of that content online can be affected by little changes in the call to action, optimizing the web copy for search, adjusting the post's timing, using images and even where social-media buttons are placed.

The infographic below explains some basic points to consider for your blog and content-marketing plan.