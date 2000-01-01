Board Games

Hit the slopes
This story appears in the January 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Picture your next vacation: speeding down snow-packed slopes, dialing 540s and riding handrails. Sound pretty insane? Like exactly what you need to put a dose of extremity into your work-consumed life? Consider Windell's Snowboard Camp, where awesome coaches guide all ages and all levels through the snowboarding jungle gyms of Oregon's snow-covered Mount Hood. After the 7 1/2-hour sessions, a slew of extracurricular, off-hill activities await you, including paintball, rafting, street skating, fishing and wakeboarding. Just make sure you remember to bring a vat of BenGay! Three- to 10-day summer and winter packages range from $390 to $1,320, not including air fare. Call (800) 765-7669 or visit www.windells.com

