Comic-Con Restricts Usage of Google Glass

This weekend, San Diego will play host to Comic-Con International, where scores of attendees will be outfitted in eye-catching getups inspired by their favorite fictional characters. But amidst the myriad wigs, weapons, capes and crowns, one accessory will be largely off limits: Google Glass.

Though Glass may seem in its natural habitat among the throngs of self-professed geeks and techies that flock to Comic-Con, organizers have banned the device “during footage viewing in any program room,” according to the convention’s policies.

“If your Google Glasses are prescription, please bring a different pair of glasses to use during these times,” organizers warned.

Related: Google Glass Creator Babak Parviz Snagged by Amazon

The device is permitted, however, on the convention floor where exclusive movie sneak peeks are not being screened.

Promising though Glass may be, this is only the latest hiccup it has faced on the rocky road to widespread adoption. Earlier this month, the device was banned by all UK cinemas. And stateside, Google is reportedly rallying lobbyists in states that are weighing restrictions on use of the device while driving.

Glass bans are also being enacted and considered in strip clubs, casinos, restaurants, hospitals, concert arenas and banks across the country. 

Related: The Daily Show Hilariously Slays 'Glass Holes'

