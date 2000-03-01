Trade Shows

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

April 1-2, Meadowlands Convention Center, Secaucus, New Jersey. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

Mid-South Jewelry & Accessories Fair

April 15-17, Memphis Cook Convention Center, Memphis, Tennessee. Exclusive fine and costume jewelry, apparel, gourmet foods, and home décor. Contact Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 5111 Academy Dr., Lisle, IL 60532-2171, (630) 241-9865.

Coverings

May 2-5, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Ceramic tile, stone, carpet, rug, flooring and wallpaper coverings for residential and commercial use. Contact TSI Inc., 900 E. Indiantown Rd., #207, Jupiter, FL 33477, (800) 881-9400.

Northeast Assembly Technology Expo

May 3-4, Valley Forge Convention Center, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Showcase of adhesives, power and hand tools, electronics and robotics. Contact Reed Exhibition Co., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-5662.

Midwest Graphics 2000

May 4-6, Minneapolis Convention Center. Digital prepress, printing, converting and publishing for printers, publishers, converters, graphic designers and computer publishers. Contact Graphic Art Show Company. 1899 Preston White Dr., Reston, VA 20191-4367, (703) 264-7200.

International Security Conference & Expo

May 9-10, Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida. Residential, commercial, industrial and institutional security equipment and services. Contact Reed Exhibition Co., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-5662.

Electronic Entertainment Expo

May 11-13, Los Angeles Convention Center. Entertaining and educational electronics. Contact Mary Dolaher, IDG Expo Management, 1400 Providence Hwy., Norwood, MA 02062, (508) 533-1181.

Women's Business Round-Up Trade Fair

May 17-19, Arlington Convention Center, Arlington, Texas. Trade fair focused on women in business. Contact Complete Conference Coordinators Inc., 906 Lacey Ave., #218, Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 964-5555.

INPEX XVI Invention/New Product Expo

May 17-21, Pittsburgh ExpoMart. Showcase of a wide assortment of new inventions, and new products and innovations available to business and the industry at large. Contact INPEX, 217 Ninth St., Pittsburgh, and PA 15222-3506, (800) 422-0871.

Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo

May 20-21, Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc.,2445 McCabe Wy., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

International Jewelry Fair/ General Merchandise Show

May 20-23, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Contact Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 5111 Academy Dr., Lisle, IL 60532-2171, (630) 241-9865.

