Yelp

Hotel Says $500 Fine on Negative Yelp Reviews Was a Joke

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
3 min read

Updated Monday, Aug. 4, at 12:20 p.m. ET

When online critics felt like Union Street Guest House was trying to censor negative reviews, Yelpers sprang into action to tear down the hotel.

The small hotel in the Catskill Mountains of New York wrote on its website that it would fine newlyweds $500 for every negative online review left by a wedding guest. The only way to keep your money? Convince your guest to take the review down, before your wedding expenses go through the roof.

"Please know that despite the fact that wedding couples love Hudson and our Inn, your friends and families may not," reads the company's website. "This is due to the fact that your guests may not understand what we offer - therefore we expect you to explain that to them."

However, the hotel claims the fine was never a real threat -- merely a joke that the New York Post took seriously in an article published on Monday morning.

"The policy regarding wedding fines was put on our site as a tongue-in-cheek response to a wedding many years ago," says a spokesperson. "It was meant to be taken down long ago and certainly was never enforced."

Related: Behind the Curtain of Yelp's Powerful Reviews

Whether or not the policy was enforced, the damage has been done. Since the Post reported on the hotel's policy, Union Street Guest House's Yelp page has exploded with negative, 1-star reviews.

Of the 387 reviews posted to the hotel's Yelp page as of 12:11 p.m. on Monday, only 14 were dated prior to Aug. 4, with mixed reviews of praise and complaints. In other words, since the Post reported on the hotel's policy of fining newlyweds for bad reviews, 373 people have penned negative reviews, driving the hotel's Yelp score down to 1 star.

"This place charges $500 per bad review and it comes out of the bride and groom's deposit," reads one typical review, posted by Dara P. on Monday. "That is extortion! I will never stay here plus I heard it's a very subpar hotel."

In response to the incident, Yelp reaffirmed its commitment to protecting freedom of speech. "Trying to prevent your customers from talking about their experiences is bad policy and, in this case, likely unenforceable anyway," the company said in a statement.

Yelp also said that reviews in response to the recent media attention, written by Yelpers who have never visited the hotel, will be removed from the site. 

Bad online reviews can kill a business. However, as this hotel found out the hard way, trying to force guests to shut up is never the best business solution -- even if it is only a joke.

Related: 6 Ways to Harness the Power of Review Sites

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Yelp

Yelpers to Have Their Own Show on The Food Network

Yelp

Yelp CEO Responds to Employee Fired After She Wrote a Post About Her Low Pay

Yelp

What's Behind Yelp's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week