Board of Directors

Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Will Not Take on the Company's Board

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For a while, it looked like a civil war was brewing over at yoga-retailer Lululemon. In June, just hours before its annual shareholder's meeting, former CEO Chip Wilson -- the company's founder and largest shareholder -- announced he was voting against the re-election of two outside board members, citing concerns that the board was sacrificing long-term corporate goals for short-term results. When they were elected anyway, Wilson turned to Goldman Sachs to weigh his options. It was widely expected he would make a play for more control of the company.

Related: Lululemon Founder Won't Go Down Without a Fight

But the waters have since calmed. In lieu of waging a proxy fight for the board, Wilson -- who owns 40 million shares or 27.7 percent of the company – will instead sell half his shares to Advent, a private equity firm, for $845 million. Under the deal, Advent not only gets a 13.9 percent stake in the company, but also scoops up two seats on the board. Wilson, meanwhile, has agreed that he will not pursue a buyout for at least a year, effectively ending the stand-off.

"Advent is a strong partner that knows Lululemon and our culture and will be an incredibly helpful addition to the Board as we build an even stronger company," Wilson said in a statement.

Related: Big-Name Startups Land on Most-Doomed Brands List

In a complete about-face from the last (very prickly) statement he issued to shareholders about the board, he continued: "Lululemon is well positioned to successfully execute on its strategic goals, and I look forward to working alongside the entire Board and management team as we focus on leveraging our core values of product and innovation to enhance value for all shareholders."

By halving his shares, Wilson further reduces his influence over the company he founded in 1998. While he resigned as chief executive back in 2005, Wilson only recently stepped down as non-executive chairman, following a damaging television interview in which he implied that the company was only forced to recall a line of see-through yoga pants because of overweight customers.

Related: Lululemon Founder Resigns Amid Backlash Over 'Women's Body Type' Remarks

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

An All-Female Board Needs to Be as Unremarkable as an All-Male One

Board of Directors

A Bad Board of Directors Can Ruin Your Company -- Here's How to Make Sure It Doesn't Happen to You