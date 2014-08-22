Laptops

A Laptop Built for Business Travelers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2014 issue of . Subscribe »

Take a moment to consider what you need to get done on your computer today. Chances are you can accomplish all of it with a value-minded Samsung Chromebook 2 ($400), a 3-pound laptop with a leather-like cover that runs Google's browser-based Chrome operating system and has all the trimmings of a top-of-the-line computer. To wit: a bright and glare-resistant 1080p, 13-plus-inch display and an eight-core processor that speeds through web-based applications such as videoconferencing in Google Hangouts, creating and editing documents stored on Google Drive or watching YouTube videos. With only 16 GB of storage, the Chromebook 2 isn't built to hold much of anything for offline use, but it'll let you write e-mails, edit files and check your calendar. Best of all, Google's continuous online updates should help you--and your cloud-based data--stay safe from malware.

Samsung Chromebook 2
Samsung Chromebook 2
Photo (C) Ben Alsop

Should you run a business with Google's apps?

Though Chromebooks are a recent phenomenon, Google's browser-based OS has been around for six years. Rajen Sheth, director of product management for Google devices for business and education, says the system heralds a new way of working, with computer users shifting away from programs stored on hard drives to cloud-based applications.

That anywhere/anytime access is nice, but it's the long-term cost savings that Google is counting on to drive adoption. According to Sheth, recent widespread deployment of Chromebooks in the education space dropped IT-support hours by 92 percent and deployment hours by 69 percent. "That makes it appealing to IT departments," he says, "because the total cost of ownership is a lot less."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Laptops

A Laptop Built for Business Travelers

Flights

How to Work On a Flight With No Laptop

Education

Your Lousy Handwriting Might Actually Make You Smarter