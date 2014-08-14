Location-based Advertising

Samsung Bashes iPhone Battery Life in Cleverly Placed Airport Ads

Though Apple and Samsung may have squashed a long-running patent war internationally, a fierce marketing rivalry between the two leading smartphone manufacturers lives on in the United States.

And now, with an unusual campaign poised to launch in several airports stateside, Samsung is aiming to hit Apple where it hurts.

Having previously needled the iPhone battery’s poor performance by referring to Apple consumers continuously in need of a recharge as “wall huggers,” Samsung is now bringing its condemnatory messaging straight to the (power) source.

Surrounding electrical outlets at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Chicago’s O’Hare and more, Samsung has affixed signs that read, “So you have the power to be anywhere but here,” reports CNET. The ads also note that the Samsung Galaxy S5 boasts an “ultra power saving mode.”

The strategic placement of the ads, Samsung said, serves to reach consumers at their “pain points.”

CNET adds that the campaign also jabs at a recent Apple commercial whose slogan concludes, “You’re more powerful than you think.”

This is far from the first time that Apple has found itself in Samsung’s marketing crosshairs. Perhaps most notably, the South Korean tech giant gave the green light for attack ads directly on the heels of the death of Steve Jobs.

Apple, for its part, has yet to publicly engage.

