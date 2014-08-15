Smart Home

Samsung Snaps Up Smart-Home Startup SmartThings

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Another smart-home startup has been gobbled up by a tech giant. This time, it wasn't Google doing the gobbling.

Washington D.C.-based SmartThings has agreed to be purchased by South Korea's Samsung. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though reports peg the deal at $200 million

As part of the deal, SmartThings will continue to operate as an independent company within Samsung. Its employees are expected to relocate to a new company headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif.

Rumors of the acquisition first leaked last month.

Founded in 2012, SmartThings created a mobile app that essentially allows people to control and monitor various Internet-connected appliances within their homest. The company says its open platform supports more than 1,000 devices and 8,000 apps created by a community of device makers, inventors and developers.

Related: The Internet of Things May See Huge Growth, So Companies Want in Now

Prior to the acquisition, SmartThing had raised $15.5 million in venture capital from investors including Greylock Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Lerer Ventures, among others.

"We believe that there is an enormous opportunity to leverage Samsung’s global scale to help us realize our long-term vision," SmartThings founder and CEO Alex Hawkinson said in a post on the company's site. "While we will remain operationally independent, joining forces with Samsung will enable us to support all of the leading smartphone vendors, devices, and applications; expand our base of developers and enhance the tools and programs that they rely on; and help many more people around the world easily control and monitor their homes using SmartThings." 

Google has also been hot on acquiring smart-home startups. In January, it bought Nest -- which manufactures smart thermostats and smoke detectors -- for $3.2 billion. Then in June, Google's Nest bought Dropcam, a maker of home-monitoring cameras. That deal was for $555 million in cash. 

Related: How Google Is Taking Over Our Lives

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smart Home

The Next Big Opportunity for Tech Entrepreneurs? 'Smart' Homes

Smart Home

Peter Thiel and Mitt Romney Part of $100 Million Funding Round for Company That Wants to Be the Apple of Smart Homes

Smart Home

Lighting That Adjusts as You Watch TV? It's Happening.