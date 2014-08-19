Steve Ballmer Goes Bonkers During LA Clippers Introduction

August 19, 2014 2 min read

Screaming at the top of his lungs. Pacing. Sweating. Fist pumping. Jumping up and down. Excited and confused looks from everyone in the room.

That was the scene last night when former Microsoft top executive Steve Ballmer took the stage as the new owner of the LA Clippers basketball team.

Related: Steve Ballmer's Next 'Window' of Opportunity: L.A. Clippers Owner

"We're going to be hard core," Ballmer hollered. "HARD CORE! HARD CORE! We're going to get better every day. We're going to be tenacious. Something knocks us down, we're gonna get back up. We're going to keep coming and coming and coming and coming and coming! Did you watch these guys? That was hard core, HARD CORE, baby!

"Nothing gets in our way," he continued. "BOOM! Keep coming, hard core. The hard-core Clippers. That's us!" Then Ballmer told everyone his Clippers email address.

Talk about a motivational speech, eh? Here's an Instagram video of Ballmer getting the crowd riled up:

If you're familiar with Ballmer's long tenure at the top of Microsoft, then you know he's prone to overenthusiasm when it comes to speaking publicly. Apparently the same goes with the Clippers.

Here are some of Ballmer's most awkwardly hilarious moments from his days at Microsoft.

Related: 3 Life Lessons From Steve Ballmer's Rousing Graduation Speech