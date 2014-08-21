9 Tips for Packing Your Brand's Message Into a 15-Second Instagram Video

August 21, 2014 4 min read

It has been shown through data, most recently by Forrester Research, that Instagram represents by far, the best platform for marketers to interact with consumers. Brands are beginning to understand that having a presence on the platform is a necessity, but many don’t understand all of the features it has to offer.

One part of the service to note is the 15-second video feature. According to a report from BI Intelligence, in the U.S. 50 million people watch video via their mobile devices. Globally, 15 percent of all time spent watching online videos is done using a smartphone, tablet or other mobile devices. While a common misconception amongst brands is that video marketing is too costly of an endeavor, by utilizing Instagram’s free 15-second video editing feature, businesses now have an invaluable tool to engage their audience with.

In order to successfully engage with consumers by utilizing the video feature, one must be fully educated on how to properly use it:

1. To audio or not to audio, that is the question. Any audio usage, whether that is music or speaking – is absolutely incredible and adds an additional sensory component to the campaign, which is a great way to engage the audience and enhance their experience.

2. Editing 101. There is a fine line between simply capturing video and over-editing content on Instagram, an avenue for organic content. Nonetheless, Instagram offers editing so it makes sense to use it.

3. Intriguing consumers with the cover image selection. The thumbnail of the video should both aptly capture the video’s driving idea, while also generating interest or buzz among followers.

4. Filters. Between “Clarendon” and “Gingham”, Instagram offers unique filters that help brands create stunning videos. However, since you will most likely have multiple shots, it’s wise to use only one filter while shooting to give the video uniformity and not cause distraction.

5. Angles. Create truly unique and captivating shots by siting low or standing high, while also panning up or down.

6. Be aware of light. Although low light is not necessarily the enemy, don't hold low light shots for too long as they tend to get grainy. Make sure to pair low light shots with brighter shots on either side that can cover them up.

7. Narration. You can add narration to your video. If developing a “how-to” or instructional video, this can be a great tool to use.

8. Don’t forget to share. If your brand uses Instagram, chances are you are also using Facebook, Twitter and Google+. Once a video is uploaded, make sure to share that content to the other social media platforms to reach a wider audience.

9. Use influencers. The most powerful marketing comes from friends, family, someone you follow or someone you trust. We call these people "influencers.'' You must connect with and utilize these influencers to reach the ideal audiences for your brand. Given the proper guidelines, they can create content for a product or idea that will resonate with your audience and have a lasting impression. They have ability to tell a truly striking story in that mobile environment. It’s essential to collaborate with them and tap into their abilities to work for you.

The integration of video into Instagram is another proof point of how fast delivery content in this way is growing at a tremendous rate. The attention spam of consumers is rapidly evolving and developing custom influencer created branded videos for Instagram is the not only the future, but the most scalable form of marketing for the most innovative brands and digital marketers.

