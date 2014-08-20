Twitter

Your Twitter Timeline Is About to Get a Lot More Cluttered

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Twitter is shaking up its central formula, i.e. what its users see in their timelines.

Until this week, your Twitter timeline was pretty predictable in that it only contained tweets from accounts you follow. This category, of course, includes original tweets from individuals you don't follow but that were retweeted by someone that you do.

That's all changing. Early this week, outrage erupted on Twitter (how meta) when some users noticed that tweets they'd merely favorited were showing up in their followers timelines as if they were retweets.

Related: Chill, People. Why You Shouldn't Hate Twitter For Adding Favorites to Timelines.

While, as we pointed out, favorited tweets were never private, the general complaint was that by treating favorited tweets like retweets, Twitter was cluttering users' timelines with unwanted content.

Or more succinctly, in the words of @xmaario:

If you didn't like this change, there was still hope that it was just a temporary pilot run and that Twitter would concede to all its pissed off users and return to treating favorites like favorites and retweets like retweets.

You can stop holding your breath. It's now officially official: Twitter has expanded the types of tweets it includes in your timeline, not just to encompass tweets favorited by accounts you follow, but also tweets, accounts and "other content" it deems "popular or relevant" to you.

Related: 10 Tips for Mastering Twitter

Here's the official new policy, courtesy of Twitter's help document "What's a Twitter timeline?"

Additionally, when we identify a Tweet, an account to follow, or other content that’s popular or relevant, we may add it to your timeline. This means you will sometimes see Tweets from accounts you don’t follow. We select each Tweet using a variety of signals, including how popular it is and how people in your network are interacting with it. Our goal is to make your home timeline even more relevant and interesting.

As many have pointed out, this change effects how Twitter functions on a pretty basic level. Presumably your Twitter timeline will start to look more like your Facebook newsfeed; instead of being a chronological list of tweets from accounts you follow, it will become more of a curated list showcasing content that Twitter thinks will interest you.

Depending on how you look at it, this move either "pollutes" the user experience, or it improves it by surfacing relevant content. No matter your position, however, one thing is certain: Twitter now has a lot more influence over what goes in your timeline.

Related: Why I Follow 15,000 People on Twitter

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Is Finally Realizing Twitter Is a Terrible Place

Twitter

Twitter: We Know the Platform Is Toxic. Please Help Us Fix It.

Twitter

Twitter's Business May Finally Be Trending in the Right Direction