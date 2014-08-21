Business Travel

Flight Cancelled? Google Wants to Prevent You From Having a Meltdown.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

For business travelers, delayed or cancelled flights demolish long-anticipated meetings and can throw entire days into disarray. But new predictive technology courtesy of Google aims to stop airport meltdowns in their tracks and provide succinct alternatives with the mere tap of a smartphone.

The company announced this week on its travel blog several new features for Google Now including a “Find alternate flights” link that automatically appears when flights are delayed or cancelled. The tool derives this information based on flight confirmations within users’ Gmail accounts.

Additionally, the search giant is rolling out other features to diffuse a host of travel anxieties -- including weather tracking, recommendations for restaurants at travel destinations, traffic estimates en route to airports and flight status information in real time.

Related: Siri's Founders Are Building Viv -- the Personal Assistant Siri Should Have Been

Furthermore, Google Now can display boarding passes for certain airlines automatically. And upon arrival at one’s destination, the service provides directions to car-rental centers and hotels.

In order to use these features, however, “you have to be comfortable with giving Google permission to sift through your Gmail account to get all the necessary details,” reports The Wall Street Journal. Users must also enable Google Now, which is basically a personal assistant tool within the Google Search mobile app and on Chrome.

For now, the features are only available to Android users. While Google Now is available within the Google Search app for iOS, Google Now is built into the operating system of many Android devices themselves.

Related: All-Knowing Google to Roll Out Geographically-Triggered Shopping Alerts

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Travel

This Modern Duffel Bag Is a Must-Have for Business Travelers

Business Travel

How This Former Military Man Keeps Fit While on the Road

Business Travel

Business Travel Costs Are Expected to Rise -- Here's How to Negate the Price Bump