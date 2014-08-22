Apple iPhone 6, iWatch Releases Reportedly Delayed By Production Hiccups

August 22, 2014 2 min read

Like Tom Petty said, the waiting is the hardest part. And don’t Apple diehards know it.

Rumor has it that not one, but two of the iconic tech giant’s most anticipated products -- the iPhone 6 and the iWatch -- might not be released on schedule due to snowballing production and component snafus.

Sorry, Apple fanboys and girls. You might as well forget about getting an eyeful of the iPhone 6 at Apple’s planned Sept. 9 big dog and pony show. Supply chain sources tell Reuters there aren’t enough screens for the purportedly bigger, better iPhone. No screen, no phone.

Related: Watch Out: Smartwatches May Go Mainstream This Holiday Season

Adding to that buzzkill, a “key component” of the phone requires an overhaul, further throwing panel production off schedule.

The newest iPhone will likely be available -- at some point, when is anyone’s guess now -- with a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch display, significantly larger than the 4-inch iPhone 5, 5c, and 5s.

For the iWatch, it looks like consumers will have to suck it up and wait even longer to get their wrists wrapped in the crazy-hyped wearable until early 2015, instead of the rumored fall launch date. Apple, which reportedly went on a “hiring spree” to address iWatch design glitches last summer, was already notably late to the smartwatch race that Pebble kick-started, but this is beyond fashionably late.

Related: Should You Buy an iPhone 5S or Wait For the iPhone 6?

The reason for the delay this time? Basically it's because, well, an iWatch is really hard to make. Manufacturing hiccups and too many fancy parts to perfect are stalling production. Or so says KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo, the Chinese analyst who accurately predicted Apple’s gold iPhone.

Tough luck, Apple loyals. Apparently you can’t hurry perfect. But it looks like production issues aren’t worrying investors. Apple’s stock is trading at an all-time high this week.

Related: Apple Plans for Sept. 9 iPhone Event, Ends Overseas Patent War With Samsung