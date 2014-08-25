Competition

Microsoft May Be Developing a Streaming Dongle to Compete With Chromecast

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Journalist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Microsoft is reportedly working on a device to stream video to television from a computer or mobile device, not unlike Google’s Chromecast.

The news comes from documents on the FCC’s website that describe a new product from Microsoft Mobile mysteriously labeled the Microsoft HD-10. The documents were first reported on by Windows Phone Daily.

The new device would reportedly use Miracast technology, a method of screen casting for audio and video, similar to Bluetooth, over a Wi-Fi network.

A Microsoft spokesperson would not confirm the reports, telling Entrepreneur.com "We have nothing to share."

Related: Everyone Hates Their Cable Provider, Apparently

Similarly to Chromecast, Microsoft’s upcoming Miracast dongle will be equipped with Wi-Fi, an HDMI connection and a USB port for power. In May, a German technology site leaked photos of a Surface-branded dongle that closely resembled Chromecast.

Windows phones already use Miracast technology for a feature called Project My Screen that lets users project their phone screens onto an external device, but the technology is only available on a limited number of devices. By releasing a Miracast dongle, Microsoft could be attempting to broaden support for the technology while competing with Chromecast and set-top boxes like Roku and Apple TV.

Microsoft could make an announcement about its Miracast dongle at an event on Sept. 4.

Related: Why (and How) You Should Befriend Your Competitors

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Competition

When Larger Rivals Come for Your Business, Use These 6 Tactics to Stay Ahead

Competition

6 Sneaky Ways Your Competitors Are Keeping Ahead of You

Competition

What Tom Brady Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Getting Their Minds Ready for Competition