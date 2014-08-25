Microsoft May Be Developing a Streaming Dongle to Compete With Chromecast

August 25, 2014 2 min read

Microsoft is reportedly working on a device to stream video to television from a computer or mobile device, not unlike Google’s Chromecast.

The news comes from documents on the FCC’s website that describe a new product from Microsoft Mobile mysteriously labeled the Microsoft HD-10. The documents were first reported on by Windows Phone Daily.

The new device would reportedly use Miracast technology, a method of screen casting for audio and video, similar to Bluetooth, over a Wi-Fi network.

A Microsoft spokesperson would not confirm the reports, telling Entrepreneur.com "We have nothing to share."

Similarly to Chromecast, Microsoft’s upcoming Miracast dongle will be equipped with Wi-Fi, an HDMI connection and a USB port for power. In May, a German technology site leaked photos of a Surface-branded dongle that closely resembled Chromecast.

Windows phones already use Miracast technology for a feature called Project My Screen that lets users project their phone screens onto an external device, but the technology is only available on a limited number of devices. By releasing a Miracast dongle, Microsoft could be attempting to broaden support for the technology while competing with Chromecast and set-top boxes like Roku and Apple TV.

Microsoft could make an announcement about its Miracast dongle at an event on Sept. 4.

