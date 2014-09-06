Our Top Personal-Service Franchises

September 6, 2014 11 min read

This story appears in the September 2014 issue of . Subscribe »

Searching for a business that will enable you to help others? The numbers say you're not alone. Personal-service businesses like children's enrichment, fitness, spa services and senior care are among the fastest-growing categories in the franchise world. You'll find 114 such companies here on our list of the top personal-service franchises.

These companies are listed based on their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2014 Franchise 500®, which is determined by objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. The rankings are not intended as an endorsement of any particular company but merely as a starting point in your search for the right franchise for you. Before investing in any opportunity, always read the company's legal documents carefully, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to other franchisees about their experiences.

Goddard Systems

Preschool/educational child care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 113

Startup cost: $704.7K-$880.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 410/0

Primrose School Franchising

Educational child care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 147

Startup cost: $663.6K-$4.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 282/1

Kiddie Academy Child Care Learning Centers

Educational child care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 290

Startup cost: $372.7K-$702K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 118/2

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Preschool/educational child care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 324

Startup cost: $495.3K-$3.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/20

Childrens Lighthouse Franchise

Child care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 409

Startup cost: $558.5K-$3.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/8

Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 111

Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 557/2

High Touch-High Tech

Science activities for schools/parties

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 196

Startup cost: $59.9K-$63.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/28

School of Rock

Music education

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 216

Startup cost: $147.9K-$334.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 118/16

Gymboree Play & Music

Parent/child play and learning programs

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 254

Startup cost: $108.3K-$275K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 715/6

LearningRx

Personal training for memory, executive function, IQ

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 263

Startup cost: $109K-$209K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/2

Engineering for Kids

Math, science, technology and engineering activities

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 295

Startup cost: $35.1K-$90.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/1

Young Rembrandts Franchise

Art classes for ages 3 to 12

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 334

Startup cost: $40.4K-$48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0

KidzArt

Art-education programs, products and services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 347

Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0

Drama Kids International

After-school drama classes and summer camps

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 498

Startup cost: $37.8K-$45K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/0

My Gym Children's Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 182

Startup cost: $36K-$281.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 327/0

Soccer Shots Franchising

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 187

Startup cost: $18.7K-$25.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/8

HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 199

Startup cost: $19.8K-$23.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/4

Athletic Revolution

Youth fitness and athletic training

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 296

Startup cost: $18.9K-$116.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/0

Amazing Athletes

Developmental sports and physical fitness

programs for ages 12 and younger

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 335

Startup cost: $38.95K-$48.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0

The Little Gym

Development/fitness programs

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 366

Startup cost: $157.5K-$394K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/0

TGA Premier Youth Tennis

Tennis programs

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 424

Startup cost: $16.2K-$62.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/2

NZone Sports of America

Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 430

Startup cost: $33.2K-$46.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/0

British Swim School USA

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and up

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 434

Startup cost: $46.9K-$71.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/3

Tippi Toes Dance

Children's dance classes

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 438

Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/2

Great Play Children's Gyms

Children's gym

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 441

Startup cost: $205K-$425K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1

Imagination Yoga

Children's yoga programs

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 444

Startup cost: $7K-$13.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/4

i9 Sports

Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 461

Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/5

Parisi Speed School

Youth performance training

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 469

Startup cost: $79K-$171.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

TSS Photography

Youth sports, school and event photography

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 169

Startup cost: $42.2K-$77.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/1

Guard-A-Kid

Children's identification and safety products and services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 246

Startup cost: $21.4K-$38.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/1

GameTruck Licensing

Mobile video game theaters

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 260

Startup cost: $122.5K-$310.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/0

Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park

Trampoline playing court

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 397

Startup cost: $850.99K-$2.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/2

Pump It Up

Children's entertainment centers

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 454

Startup cost: $301.3K-$895K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2

Ident-A-Kid Franchise

Children's safety products and services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 490

Startup cost: $34.1K-$44.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0

Anytime Fitness

Fitness center

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 1

Startup cost: $56.3K-$353.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,511/28

Jazzercise

Dance-fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 42

Startup cost: $4.3K-$76.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,540/3

Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness center

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 44

Startup cost: $108.2K-$258.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,281/124

Fitness Revolution

Personal and group fitness training

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 193

Startup cost: $12.5K-$121.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/0

Gold's Gym

Gym and fitness center

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 210

Startup cost: $1M-$3.96M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 559/101

Title Boxing Club

Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes,personal training, apparel

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 235

Startup cost: $157.4K-$378.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/2

Get In Shape For Women

Small-group personal training for women

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 279

Startup cost: $51.3K-$200.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/1

Retro Fitness

Fitness club

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 289

Startup cost: $1M-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/1

iLoveKickboxing.com

Kickboxing fitness classes

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 291

Startup cost: $110K-$299.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/4

9Round

Kickboxing fitness programs

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 302

Startup cost: $53K-$90K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 120/3

UFC Gym

Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 319

Startup cost: $244.3K-$594.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/9

Brickhouse Cardio Club

Fitness studio

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 361

Startup cost: $18.8K-$31.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/1

Kosama

Group fitness

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 382

Startup cost: $67.3K-$229.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/6

Crunch Franchising

Fitness center

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 400

Startup cost: $304.5K-$1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/3

Orangetheory Fitness

Group personal training

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 403

Startup cost: $327.6K-$634.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/0

Pro Martial Arts Franchise

Martial-arts instruction, fitness

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 405

Startup cost: $132.9K-$168.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/1

The Exercise Coach

Personal training, nutritional guidance

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 435

Startup cost: $95.6K-$235.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/2

Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness

Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women's private and small-group training

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 442

Startup cost: $4.7K-$10.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/1

Tiger-Rock Martial Arts

Martial arts and fitness programs

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 480

Startup cost: $40.6K-$127.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/0

Koko FitClub

Fitness studio

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 487

Startup cost: $203K-$343K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/4

Supercuts

Hair salon

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 4

Startup cost: $113.8K-$233.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,214/1,176

Great Clips

Hair salon

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 33

greatclipsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $109.2K-$208.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,520/0

Sport Clips

Men's sports-theme hair salon

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 38

sportclipsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $158.3K-$316.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,206/31

Fantastic Sams Hair Salons

Family hair salon

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 47

Startup cost: $136.1K-$246.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,150/17

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Family hair salon

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 125

Startup cost: $88.5K-$182.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 413/291

First Choice Haircutters

Family hair salon

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 140

Startup cost: $182K-$274K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/249

Roosters Men's Grooming Centers

Men's grooming services and products

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 249

Startup cost: $181.3K-$255.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/0

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising

Salon suites

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 352

Startup cost: $276.95K-$923.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 65/6

Pro-Cuts Sport

Hair salon

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 367

Startup cost: $168.3K-$258.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/16

Pro-Cuts Classic

Hair salon

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 473

Startup cost: $94.5K-$185.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 133/0

HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab

Chiropractic, rehab, nutrition and weight-loss services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 107

Startup cost: $52.7K-$249.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 389/0

The Joint

Chiropractic services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 183

Startup cost: $110.2K-$271K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/0

Doctors Express

Urgent-care services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 264

Startup cost: $807.5K-$1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/52

Painting with a Twist

Paint-and-sip studio

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 276

Startup cost: $93.5K-$131.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/4

Pinot's Palette

Paint-and-sip studio

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 423

Startup cost: $74.7K-$172K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/4

Comfort Keepers

Home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 59

Startup cost: $77.6K-$109.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 782/0

Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 63

Startup cost: $100K-$115K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,008/2

Visiting Angels

Nonmedical home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 94

Startup cost: $60.8K-$98.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 485/0

Home Helpers/Direct Link

Medical/nonmedical personal care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 101

Startup cost: $64.5K-$104.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0

Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 130

Startup cost: $76.7K-$126.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/1

Griswold Home Care

Nonmedical home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 145

Startup cost: $95.8K-$121.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 248/10

BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 160

Startup cost: $93.3K-$172.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 269/2

Homewatch CareGivers

Home care, nursing-care coordination, memory care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 165

Startup cost: $83.3K-$136K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/3

Seniors Helping Seniors

Nonmedical home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 174

Startup cost: $86.8K-$123.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/2

ComForcare Senior Services

Nonmedical home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 190

Startup cost: $77.8K-$141.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/1

Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 253

Startup cost: $27.7K-$46.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0

Synergy HomeCare

Nonmedical home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 258

Startup cost: $56.1K-$135.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/0

CarePatrol Franchise Systems

Assisted-living referral and placement

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 288

Startup cost: $55.9K-$69.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/1

FirstLight HomeCare

Nonmedical home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 301

Startup cost: $85K-$129K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0

Interim Healthcare

Home care, medical staffing

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 309

Startup cost: $115.5K-$188.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 527/1

Senior Helpers

Personal, companion and Alzheimer's home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 326

Startup cost: $79.8K-$103.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 257/0

Hallmark Homecare

Caregiver search, recruitment and placement

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 337

Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0

Nurse Next Door

Home Care Services

Medical/nonmedical home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 348

Startup cost: $134.6K-$180.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/1

Caring Senior Service

Home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 378

Startup cost: $58K-$98.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/4

The Senior's Choice

Nonmedical home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 404

Startup cost: $34K-$51K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/2

Granny Nannies Licensing Group

Home care

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 414

Startup cost: $59.6K-$99.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3

Massage Envy Spa

Therapeutic massage and facial services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 54

Startup cost: $331.5K-$825.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 957/1

Palm Beach Tan

Tanning

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 159

Startup cost: $554.8K-$821.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/173

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 212

Startup cost: $233.3K-$399.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/0

Massage Heights

Therapeutic massage services and products

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 259

Startup cost: $235.1K-$595.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/2

LaVida Massage

Massage and spa services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 330

Startup cost: $160.3K-$290K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/1

Seva Beauty

Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing,

spa services, products

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 354

Startup cost: $141K-$206K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/5

MassageLuXe

Therapeutic massage, facial and waxing services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 37

Startup cost: $195.5K-$371.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/7

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Spa services, bath and body products

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 407

Startup cost: $420.3K-$552.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/2

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Massage and spa services

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 411

Startup cost: $393.5K-$488.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/2

Cruise Planners-American Express Travel

Cruise and tour travel agency

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 19

Startup cost: $2.1K-$21.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,733/1

Results! Travel

Travel agency

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 70

Startup cost: $25-$8.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 655/0

CruiseOne

Travel agency

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 133

Startup cost: $4.6K-$26.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 903/0

Expedia CruiseShipCenters

Cruise and vacation travel agency

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 200

Startup cost: $79.5K-$149.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/1

Travel Leaders

Travel agency

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 207

Startup cost: $3.6K-$15.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 340/17

Cruise Holidays

Cruise travel agency

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 451

Startup cost: $10.4K-$160.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 207/4

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Supplemental education

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 18

Startup cost: $72.2K-$149.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,410/27

Eye Level Learning Centers

Supplemental education

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 69

Startup cost: $68.1K-$135.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 538/635

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 114

Startup cost: $27.7K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 405/0

Sylvan Learning

Supplemental education

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 117

Startup cost: $151.2K-$267.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 683/44

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 141

Startup cost: $65.5K-$168.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/1

JEI Learning Centers

Individualized supplemental education

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 191

Startup cost: $54K-$93K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 199/242

Huntington Learning Centers

Tutoring and exam prep

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 311

Startup cost: $98.3K-$198.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/34

The Tutoring Center

Tutoring

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 351

Startup cost: $89K-$130.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0

Above Grade Level

In-Home Tutoring

Tutoring

2014 Franchise 500 rank: 422

Startup cost: $51.5K-$76.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/1