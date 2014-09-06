Our Top Personal-Service Franchises
Searching for a business that will enable you to help others? The numbers say you're not alone. Personal-service businesses like children's enrichment, fitness, spa services and senior care are among the fastest-growing categories in the franchise world. You'll find 114 such companies here on our list of the top personal-service franchises.
These companies are listed based on their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2014 Franchise 500®, which is determined by objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. The rankings are not intended as an endorsement of any particular company but merely as a starting point in your search for the right franchise for you. Before investing in any opportunity, always read the company's legal documents carefully, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to other franchisees about their experiences.
Child Care
Goddard Systems
Preschool/educational child care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 113
Startup cost: $704.7K-$880.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 410/0
Primrose School Franchising
Educational child care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 147
Startup cost: $663.6K-$4.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 282/1
Kiddie Academy Child Care Learning Centers
Educational child care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 290
Startup cost: $372.7K-$702K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 118/2
The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education
Preschool/educational child care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 324
Startup cost: $495.3K-$3.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/20
Childrens Lighthouse Franchise
Child care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 409
Startup cost: $558.5K-$3.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/8
Children's Enrichment Programs
Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 111
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 557/2
High Touch-High Tech
Science activities for schools/parties
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 196
Startup cost: $59.9K-$63.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/28
School of Rock
Music education
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 216
Startup cost: $147.9K-$334.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 118/16
Gymboree Play & Music
Parent/child play and learning programs
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 254
Startup cost: $108.3K-$275K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 715/6
LearningRx
Personal training for memory, executive function, IQ
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 263
Startup cost: $109K-$209K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/2
Engineering for Kids
Math, science, technology and engineering activities
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 295
Startup cost: $35.1K-$90.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/1
Young Rembrandts Franchise
Art classes for ages 3 to 12
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 334
Startup cost: $40.4K-$48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0
KidzArt
Art-education programs, products and services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 347
Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0
Drama Kids International
After-school drama classes and summer camps
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 498
Startup cost: $37.8K-$45K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/0
Children's Fitness
My Gym Children's Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 182
Startup cost: $36K-$281.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 327/0
Soccer Shots Franchising
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 187
Startup cost: $18.7K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/8
HappyFeet Legends International
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 199
Startup cost: $19.8K-$23.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/4
Athletic Revolution
Youth fitness and athletic training
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 296
Startup cost: $18.9K-$116.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/0
Amazing Athletes
Developmental sports and physical fitness
programs for ages 12 and younger
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 335
Startup cost: $38.95K-$48.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0
The Little Gym
Development/fitness programs
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 366
Startup cost: $157.5K-$394K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/0
TGA Premier Youth Tennis
Tennis programs
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 424
Startup cost: $16.2K-$62.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/2
NZone Sports of America
Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 430
Startup cost: $33.2K-$46.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/0
British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and up
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 434
Startup cost: $46.9K-$71.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/3
Tippi Toes Dance
Children's dance classes
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 438
Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/2
Great Play Children's Gyms
Children's gym
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 441
Startup cost: $205K-$425K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1
Imagination Yoga
Children's yoga programs
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 444
Startup cost: $7K-$13.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/4
i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 461
Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/5
Parisi Speed School
Youth performance training
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 469
Startup cost: $79K-$171.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0
Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
TSS Photography
Youth sports, school and event photography
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 169
Startup cost: $42.2K-$77.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/1
Guard-A-Kid
Children's identification and safety products and services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 246
Startup cost: $21.4K-$38.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/1
GameTruck Licensing
Mobile video game theaters
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 260
Startup cost: $122.5K-$310.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/0
Sky Zone Indoor Trampoline Park
Trampoline playing court
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 397
Startup cost: $850.99K-$2.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/2
Pump It Up
Children's entertainment centers
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 454
Startup cost: $301.3K-$895K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2
Ident-A-Kid Franchise
Children's safety products and services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 490
Startup cost: $34.1K-$44.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0
Fitness Businesses
Anytime Fitness
Fitness center
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 1
Startup cost: $56.3K-$353.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,511/28
Jazzercise
Dance-fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 42
Startup cost: $4.3K-$76.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,540/3
Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness center
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 44
Startup cost: $108.2K-$258.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,281/124
Fitness Revolution
Personal and group fitness training
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 193
Startup cost: $12.5K-$121.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/0
Gold's Gym
Gym and fitness center
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 210
Startup cost: $1M-$3.96M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 559/101
Title Boxing Club
Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes,personal training, apparel
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 235
Startup cost: $157.4K-$378.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/2
Get In Shape For Women
Small-group personal training for women
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 279
Startup cost: $51.3K-$200.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/1
Retro Fitness
Fitness club
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 289
Startup cost: $1M-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/1
iLoveKickboxing.com
Kickboxing fitness classes
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 291
Startup cost: $110K-$299.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/4
9Round
Kickboxing fitness programs
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 302
Startup cost: $53K-$90K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 120/3
UFC Gym
Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 319
Startup cost: $244.3K-$594.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/9
Brickhouse Cardio Club
Fitness studio
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 361
Startup cost: $18.8K-$31.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/1
Kosama
Group fitness
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 382
Startup cost: $67.3K-$229.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/6
Crunch Franchising
Fitness center
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 400
Startup cost: $304.5K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/3
Orangetheory Fitness
Group personal training
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 403
Startup cost: $327.6K-$634.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/0
Pro Martial Arts Franchise
Martial-arts instruction, fitness
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 405
Startup cost: $132.9K-$168.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/1
The Exercise Coach
Personal training, nutritional guidance
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 435
Startup cost: $95.6K-$235.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/2
Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness
Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women's private and small-group training
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 442
Startup cost: $4.7K-$10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/1
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Martial arts and fitness programs
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 480
Startup cost: $40.6K-$127.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/0
Koko FitClub
Fitness studio
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 487
Startup cost: $203K-$343K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/4
Hair Care
Supercuts
Hair salon
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 4
Startup cost: $113.8K-$233.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,214/1,176
Great Clips
Hair salon
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 33
Startup cost: $109.2K-$208.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,520/0
Sport Clips
Men's sports-theme hair salon
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 38
Startup cost: $158.3K-$316.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,206/31
Fantastic Sams Hair Salons
Family hair salon
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 47
Startup cost: $136.1K-$246.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,150/17
Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Family hair salon
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 125
Startup cost: $88.5K-$182.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 413/291
First Choice Haircutters
Family hair salon
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 140
Startup cost: $182K-$274K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/249
Roosters Men's Grooming Centers
Men's grooming services and products
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 249
Startup cost: $181.3K-$255.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/0
Phenix Salon Suites Franchising
Salon suites
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 352
Startup cost: $276.95K-$923.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 65/6
Pro-Cuts Sport
Hair salon
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 367
Startup cost: $168.3K-$258.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/16
Pro-Cuts Classic
Hair salon
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 473
Startup cost: $94.5K-$185.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 133/0
Health Services
HealthSource Chiropractic and Progressive Rehab
Chiropractic, rehab, nutrition and weight-loss services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 107
Startup cost: $52.7K-$249.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 389/0
The Joint
Chiropractic services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 183
Startup cost: $110.2K-$271K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/0
Doctors Express
Urgent-care services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 264
Startup cost: $807.5K-$1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/52
Paint-and-Sip Studios
Painting with a Twist
Paint-and-sip studio
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 276
Startup cost: $93.5K-$131.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/4
Pinot's Palette
Paint-and-sip studio
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 423
Startup cost: $74.7K-$172K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/4
Senior Care
Comfort Keepers
Home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 59
Startup cost: $77.6K-$109.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 782/0
Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 63
Startup cost: $100K-$115K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,008/2
Visiting Angels
Nonmedical home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 94
Startup cost: $60.8K-$98.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 485/0
Home Helpers/Direct Link
Medical/nonmedical personal care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 101
Startup cost: $64.5K-$104.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/0
Right at Home
Home care, medical staffing
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 130
Startup cost: $76.7K-$126.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 391/1
Griswold Home Care
Nonmedical home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 145
Startup cost: $95.8K-$121.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 248/10
BrightStar Care
Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 160
Startup cost: $93.3K-$172.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 269/2
Homewatch CareGivers
Home care, nursing-care coordination, memory care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 165
Startup cost: $83.3K-$136K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 221/3
Seniors Helping Seniors
Nonmedical home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 174
Startup cost: $86.8K-$123.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/2
ComForcare Senior Services
Nonmedical home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 190
Startup cost: $77.8K-$141.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 197/1
Acti-Kare
Nonmedical home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 253
Startup cost: $27.7K-$46.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0
Synergy HomeCare
Nonmedical home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 258
Startup cost: $56.1K-$135.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 270/0
CarePatrol Franchise Systems
Assisted-living referral and placement
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 288
Startup cost: $55.9K-$69.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/1
FirstLight HomeCare
Nonmedical home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 301
Startup cost: $85K-$129K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0
Interim Healthcare
Home care, medical staffing
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 309
Startup cost: $115.5K-$188.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 527/1
Senior Helpers
Personal, companion and Alzheimer's home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 326
Startup cost: $79.8K-$103.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 257/0
Hallmark Homecare
Caregiver search, recruitment and placement
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 337
Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 69/0
Nurse Next Door
Home Care Services
Medical/nonmedical home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 348
Startup cost: $134.6K-$180.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/1
Caring Senior Service
Home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 378
Startup cost: $58K-$98.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/4
The Senior's Choice
Nonmedical home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 404
Startup cost: $34K-$51K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/2
Granny Nannies Licensing Group
Home care
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 414
Startup cost: $59.6K-$99.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3
Spa Services
Massage Envy Spa
Therapeutic massage and facial services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 54
Startup cost: $331.5K-$825.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 957/1
Palm Beach Tan
Tanning
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 159
Startup cost: $554.8K-$821.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/173
Elements Massage
Therapeutic massage services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 212
Startup cost: $233.3K-$399.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/0
Massage Heights
Therapeutic massage services and products
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 259
Startup cost: $235.1K-$595.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/2
LaVida Massage
Massage and spa services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 330
Startup cost: $160.3K-$290K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/1
Seva Beauty
Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing,
spa services, products
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 354
Startup cost: $141K-$206K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/5
MassageLuXe
Therapeutic massage, facial and waxing services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 37
Startup cost: $195.5K-$371.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/7
The Woodhouse Day Spa
Spa services, bath and body products
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 407
Startup cost: $420.3K-$552.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/2
Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Massage and spa services
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 411
Startup cost: $393.5K-$488.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 154/2
Travel Agencies
Cruise Planners-American Express Travel
Cruise and tour travel agency
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 19
Startup cost: $2.1K-$21.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,733/1
Results! Travel
Travel agency
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 70
Startup cost: $25-$8.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 655/0
CruiseOne
Travel agency
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 133
Startup cost: $4.6K-$26.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 903/0
Expedia CruiseShipCenters
Cruise and vacation travel agency
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 200
Startup cost: $79.5K-$149.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/1
Travel Leaders
Travel agency
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 207
Startup cost: $3.6K-$15.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 340/17
Cruise Holidays
Cruise travel agency
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 451
Startup cost: $10.4K-$160.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 207/4
Tutoring
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Supplemental education
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 18
Startup cost: $72.2K-$149.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,410/27
Eye Level Learning Centers
Supplemental education
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 69
Startup cost: $68.1K-$135.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 538/635
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 114
Startup cost: $27.7K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 405/0
Sylvan Learning
Supplemental education
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 117
Startup cost: $151.2K-$267.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 683/44
Tutor Doctor
Tutoring
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 141
Startup cost: $65.5K-$168.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/1
JEI Learning Centers
Individualized supplemental education
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 191
Startup cost: $54K-$93K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 199/242
Huntington Learning Centers
Tutoring and exam prep
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 311
Startup cost: $98.3K-$198.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/34
The Tutoring Center
Tutoring
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 351
Startup cost: $89K-$130.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/0
Above Grade Level
In-Home Tutoring
Tutoring
2014 Franchise 500 rank: 422
Startup cost: $51.5K-$76.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/1