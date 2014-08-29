How to Get More Interaction on Google+ (Infographic)

August 29, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Of all the social media networks, Google+ seems to be the most perplexing for marketers.

Until recently, there weren’t many metrics that were available to understand how well one's posts were performing. For many, it’s just a venue that’s kept up to date because it’s Google, and it can help with search rankings.

A new infographic from CircleCount aims to change how well marketers understand Google+ interactions.

“Using a dataset of 8,961,451 posts from nearly 10,000 profiles and pages, we found several ways to get more +1s, reshares and comments,” it reads.

Check out the full infographic below.