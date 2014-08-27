Apple

After Reportedly Blowing Up iPhones, Apple Plans to Make a Bigger iPad

Apple’s new iPhone will almost certainly have a larger screen, but it isn't the only device Apple is looking to supersize. The hardware giant is also preparing to produce its biggest iPad yet.

The new Apple tablet, which will measure 12.9 inches across diagonally, has been in development for about a year and could go into production in early 2015, a source told Bloomberg.

This could be a massive upgrade in terms of size for Apple's tablet offerings, as the current lineup features a 9.7-inch display iPad and the iPad mini, which has a 7.9 inch screen.

The move is likely aimed at reinvigorating iPad sales, which have slowed in the last half year yet represents Apple’s second biggest money-maker after the iPhone. IOS operated iPads also saw a decrease in market share in 2013 with the tablet only having 36 percent of the market, down from 53 percent in 2012, Bloomberg reports.

With the onslaught of larger phone screens, some people believe tablets are a fad and their heyday is over. Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks otherwise.

We couldn’t be happier with how we’ve done with the first four years of the iPad,” Cook told Re/code. “I’d call what’s going on recently a speed bump, and I’ve seen that in every category.”

Apple also has updates to current iPad and iPad mini lineup in the pipeline, which reports say should be on shelves before the holiday shopping season.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based company has scheduled an event for September 9th where it will almost certainly unveil new iPhones with larger screens. Reports indicate that two new phones will have screens that measure 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches.

