Jobs

Bike Messengers: The Real Winners in the Same-Day Delivery Boom?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

It's becoming faster and easier to get anything you want, when you want it.

A lot of the thanks go to people like Sean Lyons, a 23-year-old bike messenger in New York City who rides between 20 and 25 miles a day. Lyons splits his time between jobs for three different on-demand delivery services.

Lyons works for Uber RushPetal by Pedal—a flower delivery service—and WunWun, a startup that promises free delivery of anything within Manhattan in under an hour. 

Read More: Advisers help small-biz owners keep it in the family

As an aspiring professional photographer, Lyons resorted to bike messaging to save money. When he started, he expected to make about $20,000 annually, but between three companies he now expects to bring in $50,000. 

Freelance bike delivery guy makes $50,000 a year - bike

Image credit: Chris Stevens | Flickr

 

Lee Hnetinka founded WunWun last year and hopes to expand to other cities. 

WunWun reports that Trader Joe's is among the most popular place that users order from. Typically, orders peak on Sunday nights and during thunderstorms.

Read More: Why the 'Made in China' model is weakening

With the likes of Google and Amazon making deliveries, and recently Uber announcing a test for consumer delivery services in Washington, it remains to be seen which players will emerge as leaders in the on-demand delivery sector.

Sucharita Mulpuru, principal analyst at Forrester Research, said that while there is massive venture funding pouring into the space, the biggest challenge is figuring out the economics of how to make logistics practical.

According to her research, it can cost between $10 and $20 to deliver a package, yet on average people don't want to pay more than $3 to $5.

Read More: Credit card delinquencies hit record low

"People typically want free over fast. If you can do both, great, but I don't see how we're going to get to economies of scale anytime soon," she said.

Mulpuru said that whichever company is willing to lose the most money will ultimately have the potential to win. Between the complexities of inventory management and high delivery costs, Malpuru predicted it could take a decade or more for any player to become profitable.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Rise of the Ganja Sommelier

Jobs

How to Craft a Winning Cover Letter in 10 Minutes

Jobs

6 Steps to Figuring Out If You've Got the Right Job Offer