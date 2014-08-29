Trademarks

Looking to Freeze Out Others, ALS Association Wants to Trademark the 'Ice Bucket Challenge'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By now, the Ice Bucket Challenge -- the campaign to raise awareness for ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disorder often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease -- has become a cultural movement. Mark Zuckerberg took the challenge. So did Martha Stewart and Justin Timberlake. If you haven't dunked a bucket of ice water on your head yourself, it's safe to assume that at least a dozen of your Facebook friends have.

While the nature of the challenge -- nominees must either donate $100 to the non-profit ALS Association or dump a bucket of ice water over their heads on camera – has spawned a million think pieces on the merits of the campaign (many question its counterintuitive premise, which encourages individuals to dump water on their heads in lieu of a donation), it's hard to argue with the numbers.  As of yesterday, the ALS association said it had raised $94.3 million since July 29, compared to just $2.7 million during the same time period last year. 

Related: Soon, Everyone in Silicon Valley Might Be Dousing Themselves in Ice Water

Simply put, the Ice Bucket Challenge is pure viral marketing magic, from which brands can learn a thing or two (or six) about organic marketing.

Considering its success, wouldn't it be great if other charities could capitalize on the Ice Bucket Challenge and raise money for their own, equally worthy, causes?

The ALS Association apparently isn’t on board with that. Ars Technica reports that the organization has filed two trademark applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office, which claim the association owns the phrases 'Ice Bucket Challenge' and 'ALS Ice Bucket Challenge' for use in charitable fundraising.  If the trademarks are granted, the ALS Association would be able to block other charities from using the phrases to raise money for their own causes.

Pretty icy move, no?

In its defense, the ALS Association told the Washington Post that it wants to patent the two phrases in order to prevent "for-profit companies from capitalizing on this amazing, almost wholly grass-roots, and charitable campaign to raise money and awareness for the fight against ALS."

Related: What You Can Learn About Marketing From an 'Icy' Phenomenon

But as Mashable points out, when the Ice Bucket Challenge first started in early June, it wasn't even directly tied to the ALS association. Instead, nominees selected a charity that held personal significance for them. This corresponds with Slate's deep dive into the origins of the challenge, which traces the campaign back to early June when pro golfers started to dump ice water over their heads for various charities.

Even if the trademarks are granted (which appears unlikely, given the above timeline) it's unclear whether or not the ALS association will actually go after other charities that appropriate the Ice Bucket Challenge. Here's to hoping that's not the case.

Related: The Magic Formula for Viral Content

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Trademarks

What Entrepreneurs Need to Know About Trademarks

Trademarks

4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017

Trademarks

Nestle Loses Battle With Cadbury Over the Shape of Its Kit Kats