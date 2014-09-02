Here's What Happened When Three Families Spent the Night at IKEA

September 2, 2014 1 min read

The unconventional marketing stunt continues.

Two weeks ago, we wrote about how Airbnb was partnering up with IKEA to offer three “unique” rental opportunities -- at an IKEA store in Australia.

On Sunday, as promised, three Australian families (selected from over 1,000 applicants) spent the night in themed showrooms -- complete with price tags -- at an IKEA just outside Sydney.

Now, we have photos from their stay – and as with all good marketing stunts, puppies play a prominent role.

In lieu of an alarm, the families received different unconventional wake-up calls, including puppies (!), a string orchestra and breakfast in bed.

It's pretty ridiculous and the puppies are ridiculously cute.

