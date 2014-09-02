Publicity Stunts

Here's What Happened When Three Families Spent the Night at IKEA

The unconventional marketing stunt continues.

Two weeks ago, we wrote about how Airbnb was partnering up with IKEA to offer three “unique” rental opportunities -- at an IKEA store in Australia.

On Sunday, as promised, three Australian families (selected from over 1,000 applicants) spent the night in themed showrooms -- complete with price tags -- at an IKEA just outside Sydney.

Related: A Dallas Man Just Concocted the Most Expensive Starbucks Order of All Time

Now, we have photos from their stay – and as with all good marketing stunts, puppies play a prominent role.

In lieu of an alarm, the families received different unconventional wake-up calls, including puppies (!), a string orchestra and breakfast in bed.

It's pretty ridiculous and the puppies are ridiculously cute.

Puppy alarm clock
Image credit: IKEA

String Orchestra
Image credit: IKEA

