Food Businesses

For Restaurant Goers, Authenticity Trumps Hygiene

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Cockroaches in the kitchen? Never fear: if customers think that the food is authentic, they are willing to ignore a certain lack of hygiene.

A recent study by a professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business studied more than 9,000 restaurants to see how "authenticity" and cleanliness affected customers' reviews. Analyzing online reviews for keywords related to authenticity and restaurants' latest health grades from the public health department revealed that when customers have to choose, authenticity trumps cleanliness.

Overall, customers did not love restaurants with low health grades. However, when a restaurant with a low health grade was deemed "authentic," it was valued similarly to their hygienic counterparts.

Related: The No. 1 Thing Restaurants Must Do to Stop Food Poisoning

Think of a hole-in-the-wall Chinese restaurant in the heart of Chinatown. If you go in expecting no-frills, genuine Chinese food, you're more likely to overlook—or even celebrate--chefs without gloves or a dingy dining area. However, if you go out to eat without expectations of an authentic experience, you simply see an unclean and unhygienic restaurant that you won't be eating at ever again.

This news will probably not come as a shock to many restaurateurs who pride themselves for their authenticity or foodies always on the lookout for under the radar hits. The health department and entrepreneurs in the food industry often find each other at odds, as restaurateurs claim that health codes cramp their style. One such battle that chefs won in California is the repeal of a controversial law that required food workers, from sushi chefs to bartenders, to wear disposable gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. 

Related: California Lifts Glove Law for Food Handlers

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Businesses

Keto, Plant-Based or Gluten-Free? Supermarket Chain Introduces Shelf Label System to Make It Easier to Shop by Dietary Restrictions.

Food Businesses

How Food and Beverage Brands Can Stand Out to Retail Buyers

Food Businesses

Doing Right by the Animals Used in Food Products Is a Costly But Worthy Business Investment