Here's How You Can Watch Apple's iPhone 6 Event Today

Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
Happy Apple Day! The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant is getting ready for what should be its biggest launch event since the iPad in 2010.

Apple, of course, is notorious for hyper-controlling the marketing and news leading up to its big product launch events. It's frustrating for the press but it gets Apple fanboys salivating, waiting for the day to arrive.

Today is the day. Apple CEO Tim Cook is undoubtedly busy channeling some Steve Jobs magic.

While specific details are sparse and speculated, here's the gist of what we're expecting today:

  • Here comes the iPhone 6. Even though the company has long shunned phones with larger screens, one version of the iPhone 6 is expected to have a 5.5-inch display. Another will be 4.7 inches.
  • Something with mobile payments. This would be tied to the iPhone, perhaps a chip installed that works with near-field communication.
  • Some type of wearable device. It could be the rumored iWatch. While it might not be an industry-changer like the iPad, it could be the first notable new product from Apple since then.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the livestream of the event right here. Note: Apple requires us to watch the glorious event using Safari 5.1.10 or later on OS X v10.6.8 or later; Safari on iOS 6.0 or later.

We'll have reports throught the day on Entrepreneur.com to keep you posted.

