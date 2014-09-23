Editor's Note

Editor's Note: Light Years

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Editor in Chief/VP
3 min read

This story appears in the October 2014 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

My family celebrated celestial things. My sister and I weren’t witches; we were small scientists. We always, always took out our telescope to spy on the unknown. Even on school nights. And usually in a very ’80s way, listening to Blondie. We learned early on about the laws of physics, including the first law of thermodynamics: Energy can be neither created nor destroyed—only changed. 

Our nocturnal lessons reached their apex on Sunday nights, when we tuned in to PBS to hear Carl Sagan’s iconic mantra: “Billions upon billions of stars.” We celebrated the vague idea of what stars represented: energy, magic, opportunity, potential and the vastness of the unknown. Who would dare to go there? It seemed so … unfamiliar, so uncomfortable.

Cosmos—as brought to you by Sagan and his deep, wise scientist’s voice, and witnessed by a young girl in Texas—meant something beyond the cosmos, beyond the stars. It represented possibilities. Not impossible distances, but the closeness we have to the stars. 

Space was a different place then, at least in our minds. A surrealistic fantasy. The magic of stardust and the possibilities that come with that stardust. The magic of my dad and Carl Sagan.

This is the type of stuff that excites entrepreneurs. The unknown, where the impossible and the possible collide. It’s not so much space as it is the space between. That voice in your head that screams, “Whoa, hold on, and … holy shit.”

Today space feels very possible. There is something about that final frontier that is waiting for us—something less Cosmos and more commercial. This crazy idea is not only very real but it’s the next big thing being embraced by bold entrepreneurs willing to take the ultimate risk. 

Is space a place where angels fear to tread? Of course not. It’s a place where pioneers dare to dream. It is big, and the possibilities are literally limitless, bound only by fears. This story is told in Carren Jao’s excellent examination of the entrepreneurs and dreamers of the new space race (page 40). We love the idea of the unknown, and we celebrate those bold enough to explore.

In that spirit, we urge you to take a cue from those adventurers. Even if space isn’t your thing, there are always new frontiers closer to home. Terrestrial ideas are cool, too. All you have to do is find yours. There are plenty.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Editor's Note

Make That Bold Move Now -- and Avoid Looking Back With Regret

Editor's Note

I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur

Editor's Note

The Secret to Finding a Great Mentor: Don't Ask to Be Mentored