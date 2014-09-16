This Type of Content Gets the Best Marketing Results (Infographic)

September 16, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Only 27 percent of marketers effectively measure content marketing, an infographic from Captora says.

But if more marketers would start, they would like what they'd find.

The infographic explains why organizations should use content marketing, what type of content has the best return on investment (ROI), the metrics organizations should track and more.

The content with the best ROI include:

Case studies

Product collateral

Customer testimonials

The top metrics B2B marketers track are:

Web traffic (63 percent)

Sales lead quality (54 percent)

Social media sharing (50 percent)

Sales lead quantity (48 percent)

SEO ranking (44 percent)

Want to find out more content marketing secrets? Check out the infographic: