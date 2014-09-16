Content Marketing

This Type of Content Gets the Best Marketing Results (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Only 27 percent of marketers effectively measure content marketing, an infographic from Captora says.

But if more marketers would start, they would like what they'd find.

The infographic explains why organizations should use content marketing, what type of content has the best return on investment (ROI), the metrics organizations should track and more.

The content with the best ROI include:

  • Case studies
  • Product collateral
  • Customer testimonials

The top metrics B2B marketers track are:

  • Web traffic (63 percent)
  • Sales lead quality (54 percent)
  • Social media sharing (50 percent)
  • Sales lead quantity (48 percent)
  • SEO ranking (44 percent)

Want to find out more content marketing secrets? Check out the infographic:

Click to Enlarge+
This Type of Content Gets the Best Marketing Results (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Content Marketing

To Create Truly Compelling Content Marketing, Make It a Team Activity

Content Marketing

Do You Stink at Ecommerce Content Marketing? Find Inspiration in These 6 Big-Name Brands.

5 Building Blocks of a Content Market Strategy Unique to Your Dispensary